Indian mineral production growth up 7.5% in June

Monday, 22 August 2022 12:19:47 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian mineral production recorded a growth of 7.5 percent in June 2022, based on index of mineral production (Base: 2011-12=100) according to data released by ministry of mines on Monday, August 22.

The minerals that have shown positive production growth in June are diamond by 340 percent, gold by 107.3 percent, phosphorite 41.0 percent, coal 31.1 percent, lignite 28.8 percent, zinc concentrate 20 percent, manganese ore 19.3 percent, magnesite 16.6 percent, bauxite 8.9 percent, chromite 6.5 percent, lead concentrate 4.2 percent, limestone 1.6 percent and natural gas 1.3 percent.

Negative growth in production was recorded for petroleum -1.7 percent, copper concentrate -7.2 percent and iron ore -9.7 percent.


