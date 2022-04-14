﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian mineral output up 13.2 % in April-February FY 2021-22

Thursday, 14 April 2022 14:51:51 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian mineral production recorded a growth of 13.2 percent year on year during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2021-22, data released by the government showed on Thursday, April 14.

The index of mineral production for February 2022 (base year: 2011-12 = 100) was recorded at 123.2, up 4.5 percent over February 2021, a government statement said.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth in February 2022 over February 2021, include diamonds, up 43.4 percent, lignite, up 24.7 percent, natural gas, up 12.5 percent, phosphorite, up 9.9 percent, zinc concentrate, up 8.7 percent, bauxite, up 8.3 percent, coal, up 6.6 percent, iron ore, up 5.9 percent, and magnesite with an increase of 0.6 percent.

Minerals showing negative growth during the month of February 2022 include, limestone, -0.5 percent, gold, -2.1 percent, petroleum crude, -2.2 percent, lead concentrate, -14.0 percent, manganese ore, -17.3 percent, copper concentrate, -19.8 percent, and chromite down 33.1 percent.


Tags: manganese ore iron ore raw mat India Indian Subcon mining 

Similar articles

17 Feb

India’s mineral production up 16 percent in April-December
31 Dec

Bids invited for allocation via auction of three mineral blocks in Odisha
29 Nov

Odisha invites bids for grant of mining lease for six mineral blocks via auction
29 Nov

India prods government companies to bring idle mining assets into production
14 Oct

Odisha annuls auction of iron ore and manganese mine due to poor response
20 Aug

India’s KIOCL receives environmental clearance for development of iron ore, manganese reserve
28 Jun

India’s KIOCL secures first stage clearance to divert forest land for iron and manganese ore mining
27 Oct

Odisha government to auction 14 mines over next two months
09 Oct

India’s Odisha state starts auction of 10 mining leases for iron and manganese ore