Indian mineral output up 13.2 % in April-February FY 2021-22

Thursday, 14 April 2022 14:51:51 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian mineral production recorded a growth of 13.2 percent year on year during the April-February period of the fiscal year 2021-22, data released by the government showed on Thursday, April 14.

The index of mineral production for February 2022 (base year: 2011-12 = 100) was recorded at 123.2, up 4.5 percent over February 2021, a government statement said.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth in February 2022 over February 2021, include diamonds, up 43.4 percent, lignite, up 24.7 percent, natural gas, up 12.5 percent, phosphorite, up 9.9 percent, zinc concentrate, up 8.7 percent, bauxite, up 8.3 percent, coal, up 6.6 percent, iron ore, up 5.9 percent, and magnesite with an increase of 0.6 percent.

Minerals showing negative growth during the month of February 2022 include, limestone, -0.5 percent, gold, -2.1 percent, petroleum crude, -2.2 percent, lead concentrate, -14.0 percent, manganese ore, -17.3 percent, copper concentrate, -19.8 percent, and chromite down 33.1 percent.