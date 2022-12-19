﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian miner Bandekar & Co emerges as highest bidder for Goa iron ore block

Monday, 19 December 2022 11:48:32 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian iron ore miner Rajaram N S Bandekar and Company Limited has emerged as the successful highest bidder for the Monte de Sirigao iron ore block, one of the four put up for auction by the Goa government, officials said on Monday, December 19.

Bandekar and Company had been the previous operators of the iron ore block at the time the Supreme Court in a verdict halted iron ore mining in Goa in 2012, on grounds that blocks had not been allocated to miners through the auction route.

Two other iron ore blocks - Bicholim and Sirigao Mayem - were earlier awarded to Vedanta Limited and Salgaocar Shipping Company Limited which had submitting the highest bids.

The result of the auction of the fourth block, Kalay, is yet to be announced.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining 

Similar articles

India’s Supreme Court allows Goa government to handle iron ore dumps

14 Dec | Steel News

India’s MOIL Ltd cuts prices of all grades of manganese ore for Dec deliveries

01 Dec | Steel News

India’s NMDC lines up investment to expand Karnataka iron ore mine

21 Nov | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel gets mandatory public approval for iron ore mine expansion

17 Nov | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited cuts prices of iron ore lumps, fines for November

17 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s mineral output records 4.6 percent growth in September

16 Nov | Steel News

Indian government opens up mineral exploration projects for private firms

09 Nov | Steel News

Goa left with only 260 million mt of iron ore reserves

08 Nov | Steel News

24 mining firms likely to participate in auction of four iron ore blocks in Goa

03 Nov | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited achieves iron ore output growth of 6% in October, sales down 14%

02 Nov | Steel News