Indian miner Bandekar & Co emerges as highest bidder for Goa iron ore block

Monday, 19 December 2022 11:48:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian iron ore miner Rajaram N S Bandekar and Company Limited has emerged as the successful highest bidder for the Monte de Sirigao iron ore block, one of the four put up for auction by the Goa government, officials said on Monday, December 19.

Bandekar and Company had been the previous operators of the iron ore block at the time the Supreme Court in a verdict halted iron ore mining in Goa in 2012, on grounds that blocks had not been allocated to miners through the auction route.

Two other iron ore blocks - Bicholim and Sirigao Mayem - were earlier awarded to Vedanta Limited and Salgaocar Shipping Company Limited which had submitting the highest bids.

The result of the auction of the fourth block, Kalay, is yet to be announced.