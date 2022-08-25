﻿
Indian ferro alloy producer Nava Limited discontinues conversion agreement with TSML

Thursday, August 25
       

Indian ferro alloys producer Nava Limited has discontinued its agreement with Tata Steel Mining Limited (TSML), the mining arm of Tata Steel, for conversion of high carbon ferrochrome (HCFC), a Nava regulatory filing said on Thursday, August 25.

Nava Limited said that it had entered into conversion agreement with TSML for production of HCFC at formers plant in eastern state of Odisha and valid until March 2025.

However, Nava Limited has decided to discontinue the agreement with effect from October 2022 owing to ‘technical issues encountered in producing on behalf of TSML’, the company filing said.

Following the discontinuation of the conversion agreement, Nava Limited will perform annual maintenance at its Odisha plant.


