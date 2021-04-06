﻿
Indian coking coal imports down 5.22 percent in FY 2020-21

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 11:19:54 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian coking coal imports in the fiscal year 2020-21 through all major ports in the country totaled 54.06 million mt, down 5.22 percent from the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) on Tuesday, April 6.

According to calculations by SteelOrbis, total coking coal imports in March this year came to 5.7 million mt, compared to 5.13 million mt shipped in February.

The IPA data showed that iron ore freight traffic handled by all major ports in the country, including, lumps, fines and pellets, totaled 71.027 million mt in the fiscal year 2020-21, up 19 percent from the previous fiscal year.


