﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian coking coal imports down 12.13% in Apr-Dec, decline rate eases

Tuesday, 05 January 2021 10:50:59 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country during the April-December period last year was recorded at 36.963 million mt, down 12.13 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA).

According to the calculations done by SteelOrbis, India’s coking coal imports in the April-November period last year had declined by 14.17 percent year on year, indicating that the rate of decline slowed down with 5.444 million mt imported in December 2020.

According to the IPA data, the total iron ore (lumps, fines and pellets) freight traffic handled by major Indian ports in the April-December period last year was recorded at 50.662 million mt, up 28.64 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  trading  Indian Subcon  India  coking coal  iron ore  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Dec

FIMI seeks complete withdrawal of 30% export tax on all iron ore grades in budget
23  Dec

Indian steel exports down 31 percent in November
22  Dec

Indian stainless steel producers seek scrapping of import duty on ferronickel and scrap in national budget
10  Dec

Jindal: Indian government creating distortion by limiting iron ore blocks for auction
10  Dec

Iron ore production in Odisha declines 21% in January-November