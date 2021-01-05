Indian coking coal imports down 12.13% in Apr-Dec, decline rate eases

Tuesday, 05 January 2021 10:50:59 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s coking coal import traffic through all major ports in the country during the April-December period last year was recorded at 36.963 million mt, down 12.13 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data sourced from the Indian Ports Association (IPA).

According to the calculations done by SteelOrbis, India’s coking coal imports in the April-November period last year had declined by 14.17 percent year on year, indicating that the rate of decline slowed down with 5.444 million mt imported in December 2020.

According to the IPA data, the total iron ore (lumps, fines and pellets) freight traffic handled by major Indian ports in the April-December period last year was recorded at 50.662 million mt, up 28.64 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.