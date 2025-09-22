India to fast-track BIS approvals for ex-Taiwan steel imports

The Indian government will accelerate Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) approvals for steel imports from Taiwan to ensure uninterrupted supply for micro, small, and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs), government officials confirmed on Monday, September 22.

Faster BIS clearances to ease supply chain

Under India’s mandatory quality control orders (QCOs), several steel products cannot be imported unless certified by BIS. The certification process requires physical inspection of foreign plants, often causing months of delays for exporters.

The QCOs currently cover stainless steel slabs, hot rolled coils, and cold rolled coils, requiring BIS clearance for imports with bills of lading dated on or before June 16.

MSMEs facing delays in ex-Taiwan steel imports

Importers highlighted that approvals for certain Taiwanese mills have been pending since July, halting shipments. Many Indian buyers who paid advances are still awaiting deliveries, creating liquidity and operational challenges. For MSMEs, sourcing competitively priced steel from Taiwan is critical, as domestic producers often charge higher prices, squeezing margins.

“Some Taiwanese plants already meet the standards as integrated steel mills but are awaiting formal approvals. The government is now expediting clearances,” an official said.

Taiwan - a key source of steel for India

Taiwan remains one of India’s top steel suppliers, particularly for semi-finished and intermediate products. According to the steel ministry, Taiwan consistently ranks fifth or sixth in India’s finished steel imports, following South Korea, China, Japan, and Vietnam.



The government’s move to fast-track BIS approvals is expected to ease supply shortages for MSMEs and stabilize the steel supply chain. Market observers note that smoother import flows from Taiwan could also help balance domestic steel prices and enhance competitiveness in downstream industries.