India seeks consultations with UK on extension of safeguard measures

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 15:35:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced that India has requested consultations with the UK to exchange views on the UK’s extension of the safeguard measures on steel imports. India claims that the extension is a violation of WTO rules.

The UK extended its safeguard measures for a further two years from July 1, 2022 until June 30, 2024, to protect its domestic steel sector, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Meanwhile, the UK quotas allocated for India were 9,396 mt, 3,427 mt and 23,307 mt for cold rolled coil, gas pipes and metallic coated sheet, respectively, while the remaining cold rolled coil, gas pipe and metallic coated sheet quotas for India stand at 9,100 mt, 1,634 mt and 18,052 mt, respectively.