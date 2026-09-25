India remains net steel importer in Apr-Aug FY 2026-27, China the leading source

India was ​a net importer of finished steel ‌during the first five ​months of the fiscal year 2026-27, shipping in 3.5 million mt, up 29.5 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to government data released on Friday, September 25.

The country's finished steel exports during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2026-27 stood at 2.99 million ‌mt, up 34.1 percent year on year, the data showed.

China was the top exporter of finished steel to India during the April-August period of 2026-27, ​accounting for ‌31.8 percent of India's total imports. South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam were among ‌the top five exporters of ​finished steel to India during the period.

India's ⁠crude steel production during the April-August period rose by 2.8 percent to 71 million mt, the data showed.