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India remains net steel importer in Apr-Aug FY 2026-27, China the leading source

Friday, 25 September 2026 11:19:24 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India was ​a net importer of finished steel ‌during the first five ​months of the fiscal year 2026-27, shipping in 3.5 million mt, up 29.5 percent over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to government data released on Friday, September 25.

The country's finished steel exports during the April-August period of the fiscal year 2026-27 stood at 2.99 million ‌mt, up 34.1 percent year on year, the data showed.

China was the top exporter of finished steel to India during the April-August period of 2026-27, ​accounting for ‌31.8 percent of India's total imports. South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Vietnam were among ‌the top five exporters of ​finished steel to India during the period.

India's ⁠crude steel production during the April-August period rose by 2.8 percent to 71 million mt, the data showed.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Imp/exp Statistics 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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