India inaugurates its first multi-purpose pilot green hydrogen project

Thursday, 25 April 2024 15:11:55 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s first multi-purpose pilot green hydrogen project was inaugurated on Wednesday, April 24, at the Naphtha Jhakhri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), a statement issued by SJVNL said on Thursday, April 25.

The project is the nation's first multi-purpose (combined heat and power) green hydrogen generation plant with the capability to cater to the high-velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF) coating facility of NJHPS to meet its combustion fuel requirements, in addition to generating electricity through its 25kW capacity fuel cell.

It will produce hydrogen gas by splitting hydrogen and oxygen from water with the help of an alkaline electrolyzer of 20Nm3/hr capacity by utilising renewable energy supplied from the 1.31 MW solar power plant of SJVN, the statement said.

The pilot project is set to produce 14 kg of green hydrogen daily during eight hours of operation, which will be stored in six storage tanks.