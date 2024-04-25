﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India inaugurates its first multi-purpose pilot green hydrogen project

Thursday, 25 April 2024 15:11:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s first multi-purpose pilot green hydrogen project was inaugurated on Wednesday, April 24, at the Naphtha Jhakhri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL), a statement issued by SJVNL said on Thursday, April 25.

The project is the nation's first multi-purpose (combined heat and power) green hydrogen generation plant with the capability to cater to the high-velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF) coating facility of NJHPS to meet its combustion fuel requirements, in addition to generating electricity through its 25kW capacity fuel cell.

It will produce hydrogen gas by splitting hydrogen and oxygen from water with the help of an alkaline electrolyzer of 20Nm3/hr capacity by utilising renewable energy supplied from the 1.31 MW solar power plant of SJVN, the statement said.

The pilot project is set to produce 14 kg of green hydrogen daily during eight hours of operation, which will be stored in six storage tanks.


Tags: India Indian Subcon 

Similar articles

India’s MOIL looking to expand manganese mining footprint beyond existing leaseholds

25 Apr | Steel News

SAIL’s Bokaro steel mill inks pact with DVC to meet higher electricity demand

25 Apr | Steel News

Ex-India HDG prices decline but not enough to drive trade amid still low bids

25 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-India billet prices stable, sellers still hope for improvement amid stable local demand

24 Apr | Longs and Billet

India’s import scrap prices inch up amid expected finished steel price rise

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian Railways takes over RINL’s forged wheel plant

24 Apr | Steel News

Indian local rebar prices post decline in some regional markets as previous rises were too fast

23 Apr | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL hit by strike and seeks commodity loan to tide over coking coal shortage

23 Apr | Steel News

Ex-India HRC improve slightly but mills focus on improved prices in domestic market

23 Apr | Flats and Slab

India’s AMNS Limited in talks with banks to raise $1 billion to fund capex

23 Apr | Steel News