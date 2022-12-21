﻿
English
India imposes definitive AD duty on ex-China stainless seamless pipes for five years

Wednesday, December 21
       

India has imposed definitive antidumping (AD) duty on stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes imported from China, for a period of five years, a government official said citing the notification issued by the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) under the ministry of finance, on Wednesday, December 21.

The official said that the AD duty ranges from $114/mt to $3,801/mt based on the producer of the product in China and based on the investigations and recommendations made earlier by the Director General for Trade Remedies (DGTR).

He said that, as per the official notification, the levy shall remain in force for a period of five years from the date of issue of the notification on December 21, 2022.

The CBIC reiterated that dumping investigations had established that the product was being exported to India below normal value, resulting in material damage and injury to domestic producers of the same product.


