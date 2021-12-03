﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India holds talks with Mongolia on sourcing high grade coking coal

Friday, 03 December 2021 11:44:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India and Mongolia are holding bilateral talks on importing high grade coking coal from Mongolia, India’s ministry of steel said in a statement on Friday, December 3.

The ministry said that Indian minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh met members of a Mongolian parliamentary delegation led by Gombojav Zadanshatar, chairman of the Parliament of Mongolia, in New Delhi and that discussions were held for the import of high grade coking coal from the land-locked nation.

“Both sides expressed their keenness to develop Mongolia as a reliable source of quality coking coal at a competitive price. This could be an important step for the Indian steel sector towards possibilities of raw material securitisation and price stability, in times of rising coking coal prices and creating alternative sources for this important raw material, overcoming supply constraints,” the ministry said.

India, which imports around 85 percent of coking coal for domestic steelmaking, had earlier this year signed a pact with Russia to source the critical steelmaking raw material and reduce dependency on traditional sourcing countries like Australia, Indonesia and South Africa.


Tags: Indian Subcon  raw mat  India  steelmaking  coking coal  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Dec

India’s MOIL cuts manganese ore prices by 5%, fines price unchanged
26 Nov

Indian integrated steelmaker Shri Bajrang to raise $30 million to fund brownfield expansion
24 Nov

India’s import scrap market settles lower, triggering rise in trading activity
23 Nov

Odisha government approves ferroalloy and coke projects
04 Nov

Indian coking coal import traffic via ports up 7.57 % in April-October