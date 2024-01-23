Incident at coking plant of Canada’s Algoma to have no impact on shipments

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 12:05:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced that there was a collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at its coke-making plant in the early hours of January 20. No injuries were reported.

The company’s coke production is currently interrupted as a result of the collapse, while all other departments are operating normally. Algoma advises that it has adequate coke supply on hand, and it does not anticipate an impact on customer shipments at this time.

According to the statement, Algoma is performing a comprehensive assessment of the damage and is focused on ensuring the seamless continuation of operations and minimizing any environmental impact.