﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Incident at cast-house at Canada’s Algoma Steel to have no impact on blast furnace restart

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 10:57:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced that there was an incident at the north cast-house at its blast furnace complex on February 7. The company said it believes slag made contact with moisture in the hot iron trough. The company’s investigation is ongoing to fully understand what happened.

The incident has had no impact on the restarting of the blast furnace and the return to full production remains on track. The blast furnace operations had been temporarily suspended for safety reasons following the collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at the company’s coke-making plant on January 20, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Meanwhile, Algoma continues to advance on-site repair work at its coke-making plant.


Tags: Canada North America Production 

Similar articles

Canada’s Algoma resumes limited production at three coke-production units after incident

24 Jan | Steel News

Incident at coking plant of Canada’s Algoma to have no impact on shipments

23 Jan | Steel News

Canadian iron ore production up 49.1 percent in July

20 Sep | Steel News

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russia

18 Jul | Steel News

Canada’s Champion Iron accelerates Bloom Lake mine expansion project

27 May | Steel News

US rig count up while Canadian rig count moves down as year closes

28 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Canada orders two furnaces from Forni Industriali Bendotti

31 May | Steel News

Champion Iron restarts operations at Bloom Lake mine in Canada

26 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to invest C$70 million in steel facilities in Quebec

25 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada completes new finishing line at bar mill in Longueuil

08 Jun | Steel News