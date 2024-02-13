Incident at cast-house at Canada’s Algoma Steel to have no impact on blast furnace restart

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 10:57:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced that there was an incident at the north cast-house at its blast furnace complex on February 7. The company said it believes slag made contact with moisture in the hot iron trough. The company’s investigation is ongoing to fully understand what happened.

The incident has had no impact on the restarting of the blast furnace and the return to full production remains on track. The blast furnace operations had been temporarily suspended for safety reasons following the collapse of a structure supporting utilities piping at the company’s coke-making plant on January 20, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Meanwhile, Algoma continues to advance on-site repair work at its coke-making plant.