Canada’s Champion Iron accelerates Bloom Lake mine expansion project

Friday, 27 May 2022 12:33:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canadian iron ore company Champion Iron Limited has announced that it is ramping up its Bloom Lake Mine Phase II expansion project. The feasibility study evaluating the reprocessing and infrastructure required to commercially produce a 69 percent Fe direct reduction pellet product is ongoing. The study of this proposed project, scaled to convert approximately half of Bloom Lake’s increased nameplate capacity, is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

The company anticipates reaching commercial production at Phase II by the end of 2022.

The company’s first saleable Phase II high-grade iron ore concentrate is expected to be shipped from the port of Sept-Îles in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year.

The Bloom Lake Phase I and Phase II plants have a combined annual capacity of 15 million mt and produce a low contaminant high-grade 66.2 percent Fe iron ore concentrate.