﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russia

Monday, 18 July 2022 16:32:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canadian government has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, claiming that the war actions of Russia in Ukraine constitute a grave breach of international peace and security that has resulted in a serious international crisis.

According to the new package of sanctions, it is prohibited for any person in Canada and any Canadian outside the country to provide to Russia a service in certain areas, including basic metal production, finished metal production, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers production, computer production, electronic and optical products production, electrical equipment production, land transport and transport via pipelines.


Tags: Canada Russia North America Production 

Similar articles

Evraz plans growth in North American rail and pipe markets

20 Jun | Steel News

Steel production and prices rise substantially for Evraz NA in Q2

18 Jul | Steel News

Global metallurgical coal trade to rise 10 percent in 2010

23 Jun | Steel News

US plate mills’ October price increase not sticking

08 Oct | Flats and Slab

Coking coal prices show general improvement

06 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

US' import pig iron supply lines limited as Brazil focuses on domestic sales

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

International slab market may lose momentum with China's flat rolled downturn

03 Sep | Flats and Slab

International slab prices on the rise

26 Jun | Flats and Slab

US flat rolled mills taking advantage of upward pricing momentum

22 Jun | Flats and Slab

US pig iron market still slumping alongside weak demand

15 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials