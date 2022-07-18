Canada introduces new sanctions against Russia

Monday, 18 July 2022 16:32:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canadian government has announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, claiming that the war actions of Russia in Ukraine constitute a grave breach of international peace and security that has resulted in a serious international crisis.

According to the new package of sanctions, it is prohibited for any person in Canada and any Canadian outside the country to provide to Russia a service in certain areas, including basic metal production, finished metal production, motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers production, computer production, electronic and optical products production, electrical equipment production, land transport and transport via pipelines.