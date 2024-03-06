﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada’s Cerrado Gold to produce DRI grade concentrate at Mont Sorcier project

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 16:50:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based iron ore miner Cerrado Gold has announced that it is able to produce DRI Grade iron concentrates at its Mont Sorcier magnetite iron ore project located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

According to the metallurgical test results, the Mont Sorcier project has the potential to produce a high purity iron concentrate grading 67 percent iron with low silica and alumina, making it suitable to be classified as a direct reduction iron grade product. Such a product significantly reduces the overall emissions of greenhouse gases in steel production compared to other lower grade concentrates. It has the potential to be used in electric arc furnaces to produce steel products, further reducing emissions.

“As the global steel markets continue to aim to reduce overall emissions in the steel production process, concentrates such as those from Mont Sorcier are expected to be in high demand to support this transition and replace lower grade materials,” Mark Brennan, CEO of the company, said.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Canada North America Mining Production 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 6, 2024

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 6, 2024

06 Mar | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines slightly from last week

05 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 5, 2024

05 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 5, 2024

05 Mar | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 4, 2024

04 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited reports 12% fall in iron ore output in February

04 Mar | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 4, 2024

04 Mar | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 1, 2024

01 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih posts increased outputs for January

01 Mar | Steel News