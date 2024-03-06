Canada’s Cerrado Gold to produce DRI grade concentrate at Mont Sorcier project

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 16:50:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Canada-based iron ore miner Cerrado Gold has announced that it is able to produce DRI Grade iron concentrates at its Mont Sorcier magnetite iron ore project located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

According to the metallurgical test results, the Mont Sorcier project has the potential to produce a high purity iron concentrate grading 67 percent iron with low silica and alumina, making it suitable to be classified as a direct reduction iron grade product. Such a product significantly reduces the overall emissions of greenhouse gases in steel production compared to other lower grade concentrates. It has the potential to be used in electric arc furnaces to produce steel products, further reducing emissions.

“As the global steel markets continue to aim to reduce overall emissions in the steel production process, concentrates such as those from Mont Sorcier are expected to be in high demand to support this transition and replace lower grade materials,” Mark Brennan, CEO of the company, said.