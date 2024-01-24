﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada’s Algoma resumes limited production at three coke-production units after incident

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 11:07:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has provided an update further to the incident on January 20 at its coke-making plant when a structure supporting utilities piping collapsed. The company is actively assessing coke-making capacity, while limited production has resumed at its three coke-production units.

In addition, at the time of the incident, the blast furnace operations were temporarily suspended for safety reasons. Upon the normal course of resumption of iron production, Algoma experienced issues at the blast furnace related to other utilities supplying the facility as an unexpected consequence of the coke-making incident. As a result, the blast furnace was stopped, and work is underway to restart the furnace. The company is evaluating the potential operational impact of the blast furnace being offline and currently expects to resume production within two weeks. Algoma expects some impact on shipments, the extent of which will depend on the timeline to resume blast furnace operations.

The company’s plate/strip mill and cold mill operations remain unaffected by the incident, as does the electric arc furnace construction. Algoma currently believes that it can source adequate coke from third-party suppliers to augment coke inventory on site.


Tags: Canada North America Production 

Similar articles

Incident at coking plant of Canada’s Algoma to have no impact on shipments

23 Jan | Steel News

Canadian iron ore production up 49.1 percent in July

20 Sep | Steel News

Canada introduces new sanctions against Russia

18 Jul | Steel News

Canada’s Champion Iron accelerates Bloom Lake mine expansion project

27 May | Steel News

US rig count up while Canadian rig count moves down as year closes

28 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Canada orders two furnaces from Forni Industriali Bendotti

31 May | Steel News

Champion Iron restarts operations at Bloom Lake mine in Canada

26 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to invest C$70 million in steel facilities in Quebec

25 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada completes new finishing line at bar mill in Longueuil

08 Jun | Steel News

Danieli to upgrade ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada’s rolling mill

17 Mar | Steel News