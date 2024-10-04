Hyundai Steel aims to reduce BF carbon emissions

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it will conduct a blast furnace gas injection study for South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel. With this study to be executed on Hyundai Steel’s blast furnace at its Dangjin plant, Primetals aims to determine the best enabling technologies to minimize blast furnace carbon emissions and identify the optimal route to maximize production efficiency.

The study will be executed in two phases. Phase 1 will focus on a process performance study which will evaluate the impact that injecting hydrogen-bearing gases into the furnace via the tuyeres will have on production stability, yield, and emission reduction. Phase 2 will explore the physical layout options at the plant for each technology, including necessary pipework and associated capital costs.