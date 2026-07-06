Hydnum Steel’s Puertollano green steel project wins €60 million under PERTE program

Spanish green steel producer Hydnum Steel has been officially awarded €60 million under the second call for proposals of Line 4 of Spain’s Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) for Industrial Decarbonization for its planned clean steel plant in Puertollano, according to Spanish media reports.

The company stated that the funding, granted by the Spanish government through the Ministry of Industry and Tourism with support from the EU NextGenerationEU program, reinforces institutional backing for what is expected to become the first clean steel plant on the Iberian Peninsula.

€1.65 billion project advances toward implementation

The project is expected to mobilize a total investment of €1.65 billion and create more than 5,000 jobs, including 1,000 direct positions. Hydnum Steel stated that the facility will replace fossil fuel imports with green hydrogen and locally generated renewable energy, demonstrating the feasibility of producing strategic raw materials in Europe in a competitive and sustainable manner.

Since the project was announced in 2023, Hydnum Steel has secured 500 MW of grid connection capacity at the Brazatortas node in Ciudad Real and signed sales agreements covering 100 percent of its planned clean steel production during the plant’s first five years of operation.

Project gains institutional recognition

The project has also been designated a Project of Singular Interest (PSI) by the regional government of Castilla-La Mancha and has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as one of the most innovative steel decarbonization projects.

Commenting on the funding, Hydnum Steel CEO Eva Maneiro said the PERTE award validates both the scale of the project and its role in Europe’s reindustrialization and strategic autonomy, adding that the support demonstrates the project’s readiness for implementation and its alignment with Spain’s and the EU’s industrial, energy and decarbonization objectives.