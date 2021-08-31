﻿
Hunan Valin Steel’s net profit up 84.39 percent in H1

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 15:10:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 84.846 billion ($13.1 billion), up 62.97 percent, and a net profit of RMB 5.575 billion ($0.86 billion), up 84.39 percent year on year.

In particular, the net profits of its major subsidiaries, Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel, Valin Lianyuan Iron and Steel and Valin Vehicle Plate, rising by 65.26 percent, 124.61 percent and 54.55 percent year on year, respectively, all constituting record levels for the first half of a year


