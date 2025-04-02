Heavy truck sales in China up 29 percent in March from February

In March this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 105,000 units, up 29.0 percent month on month, while decreasing by 9.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

The sales volume of 105,000 units in March this year was only higher than the volume in March 2022, while lower than the volume in the month of March in other years.

In the January-March period this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China totaled 259,000 units, down 5.0 percent year on year.

China’s heavy truck sales in March were lower than market participants had expected amid the weak performance of highway freight traffic. However, sales of electric heavy trucks were better in March on year-on-year basis, indicating a 1.6-fold increase.