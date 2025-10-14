 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's excavator sales increase by 18.1 percent in January-September 2025

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 09:58:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In September this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 19,858 units, up 25.4 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).    

In particular, in September, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 9,249 units, increasing by 21.5 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 10,609 units, up 29 percent year on year.   

In the January-September period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 174,039 units, up 18.1 percent year on year. In particular, in the first nine months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 89,877 units, increasing by 21.5 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 84,162 units, up 14.6 percent year on year.   


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s vehicle exports up 21 percent in January-September 2025

14 Oct | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto exports up 20.6 percent in January-November

13 Dec | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto exports up 30.9 percent in January-September

17 Oct | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto exports up 30.6 percent in January-July

14 Aug | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto exports up 30.9 percent in January-May

12 Jun | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto exports rise by 28 percent in March

13 Apr | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto exports up 11.9 percent in February

13 Mar | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto exports up 36.3 percent in January

26 Feb | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto exports up 25.8 percent in 2017

15 Jan | Steel News

CAAM: China’s auto exports up 28.9 percent in January-October

14 Nov | Steel News