China's excavator sales increase by 18.1 percent in January-September 2025

In September this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 19,858 units, up 25.4 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in September, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 9,249 units, increasing by 21.5 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 10,609 units, up 29 percent year on year.

In the January-September period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 174,039 units, up 18.1 percent year on year. In particular, in the first nine months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 89,877 units, increasing by 21.5 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 84,162 units, up 14.6 percent year on year.