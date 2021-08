Hangzhou Steel’s net profit up 159.24 percent in H1

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 12:07:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Zhejiang province-based Hangzhou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd announced that it realized an operating revenue of RMB 25.46 billion ($3.9 billion) in the first half this year, up 89.79 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 985.5 million ($152 million) in the given period, up 159.24 percent year on year.

