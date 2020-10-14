GPH Ispat to export first bulk billet cargo from Bangladesh

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 12:26:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Bangladesh-based long steel producer GPH Ispat Ltd has announced that it will export 25,000 mt of MS billet to China for $10.17 million. This is the first time a bulk cargo of billet will be exported from Bangladesh.

The company has increased its annual billet production capacity to more than one million mt this year, from 210,000 mt in 2018. Its rebar production capacity has also risen to 760,000 mt in the current year compared to 150,000 mt in 2018.

The company aims to complete $70-100 million worth of exports in the current fiscal year.

GPH Ispat exported 2,500 mt of billet in 2008, which was a record for the company, and shipped rebar and billet to India in the 2010-11 fiscal year.