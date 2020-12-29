﻿
English
Global stainless steel output down 7.8 percent in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 12:26:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the third quarter of this year, world stainless crude steel output increased by 17.5 percent quarter on quarter to 13.56 million mt, according to the preliminary report released by the International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF). Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, world stainless crude steel output decreased by 7.8 percent year on year, amounting to 36.7 million mt. 

According to the ISSF data, in the first nine months of this year stainless crude steel production decreased by 2.4 percent in China, by 21.8 percent in the Asia region excluding China and South Korea, by 22.0 percent in the US and moved down by 13.1 percent in Europe, all compared with the first nine months of 2019.

Stainless crude steel production (x 1,000 metric tons):

Region

 

Q-o-q change

 

Y-o-y change

(%)

2020-Q3

2020-Q2

(%)

2020-H1

2019-H1

Europe

1,414

1,341

5.2

4,546

5,233

-13.1

US

499

450

10.8

1,575

2,019

-22.0

China

8,496

7,455

13.9

21,941

22,490

-2.4

Asia (excluding China and South Korea)

1,627

1,080

50.6

4,593

5,872

-21.8

Others

1,520

1,215

25.6

4,057

4,186

-3.1

TOTAL

13,557

11,541

17.5

36,712

39,800

-7.8

