In the fourth quarter last year, the output of vanadium pentoxide produced by international commodities producer and trader Glencore in South Africa totaled 2,700 mt, rising by 11.3 percent quarter on quarter and by 34 percent year on year.

Amid the strong recovery of production results since the second half last year, the company’s vanadium pentoxide output in 2020 was only three percent lower than in 2019, totaling 8,800 mt, as SteelOrbis has learned.