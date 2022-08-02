Glencore sees higher ferrochrome and coal output in H1

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:37:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Switzerland-headquartered international commodities producer and trader Glencore, which operates a chrome joint venture with South Africa’s Merafe Resources, has announced its production results for the first half this year.

In the first half, Glencore’s 79.5 percent share of attributable ferrochrome production rose by 1.6 percent year on year to 786,000 mt, reflecting a consistent operating performance.

In the given period, the company’s coal production totaled 55.4 million mt, up by 13.7 percent year on year, reflecting higher production at the Cerrejón mine in Colombia. In particular, in the half of the given year, Glencore’s coking coal production was 3.9 million mt, down by 4.8 percent year on year.

The company stated that its coal output guidance for 2022 stands at around 121 million mt, remaining unchanged.

Meanwhile, the company has sold its 6.4 percent stake in Australian coal producer Yancoal for approximately A$422 million ($293 million).