Glencore sees higher ferrochrome and lower coal output in 2021

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 17:30:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Switzerland-headquartered international commodities producer and trader Glencore, which operates a chrome joint venture with South Africa’s Merafe Resources, has announced its production results for 2021.

In the full year, Glencore’s 79.5 percent share of attributable ferrochrome production rose by 43 percent year on year to 1.46 million mt, due to a strong operating performance.

In 2021, the company’s coal production totaled 103.3 million mt, down by three percent year on year, reflecting its subsidiary Prodeco’s maintenance status, lower domestic power demand and export rail capacity constraints in South Africa, offset by higher production at Cerrejón mine, following a suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic and strike in 2020. In particular, in the given year Glencore’s coking coal production was 9.1 million mt, up by 20 percent year on year.  

The company stated that its coal output guidance for 2022 is at around 121 million mt.


