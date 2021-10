Friday, 22 October 2021 13:35:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it will supply green steel to German household appliances manufacturer Miele Group, helping Miele to reduce its carbon emissions.

As of November this year, Miele will be sourcing under 24 tons of low carbon steel a month as part of a pilot project. The carbon emissions in the manufacturing process are reduced by more than 66 percent in this material through harnessing climate-compatible sources of energy and scrap.