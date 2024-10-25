 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany’s...

Germany’s Saarstahl to outsource substation for new EAF from Primetals

Friday, 25 October 2024 14:52:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German long steel producer Saarstahl, a part of Stahl-Holding Saar (SHS), has ordered a new substation for its Völklingen plant, according to a statement released by UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies.

The new substation, which will connect the power grid with the 185-ton furnace electric arc furnace that is currently under construction at Völklingen, will convert voltage to 35 or 10.5 kilovolt (kV) from 110 kV. This order will contribute to the company’s carbon neutrality targets. Primetals expects that the substation will be put into operation in August 2026.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced steel to Volkswagen

23 Oct | Steel News

Germany’s GMH to use 100% renewable energy at Georgsmarienhütte

18 Oct | Steel News

Germany’s Dillinger and ROGESA to source DRI plant and EAF from Primetals

15 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Germany receives electrolyzer for hydrogen production

14 Oct | Steel News

Germany’s Saarstahl to move towards carbon neutrality target with new EAF

14 Oct | Steel News

Salzgitter to procure green electricity from Energiekontor for low-carbon steelmaking

02 Oct | Steel News

Germany plans to decarbonize one-third of domestic steel capacity by 2030

18 Sep | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity supply from Vattenfall

30 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s GMH Gruppe acquires local scrap recycler

19 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter secures solar energy supply for green steelmaking

07 Aug | Steel News