Germany’s Saarstahl to outsource substation for new EAF from Primetals

German long steel producer Saarstahl, a part of Stahl-Holding Saar (SHS), has ordered a new substation for its Völklingen plant, according to a statement released by UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies.

The new substation, which will connect the power grid with the 185-ton furnace electric arc furnace that is currently under construction at Völklingen, will convert voltage to 35 or 10.5 kilovolt (kV) from 110 kV. This order will contribute to the company’s carbon neutrality targets. Primetals expects that the substation will be put into operation in August 2026.