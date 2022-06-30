Germany’s Hoberg & Driesch to establish distributor in Serbia

Thursday, 30 June 2022 17:01:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Europe’s largest pipe distributor Germany-based wholesaler of steel tubes Hoberg & Driesch has announced that it will establish a new company with storage facilities, in Čačak, Serbia, together with its local partner SSM.

The new subsidiary will strengthen Hoberg & Driesch’s presence in Southeast Europe and will distribute the company’s seamless and welded pipes.

In a second step, the new company will enhance its tube processing capacities, especially those for use in the automotive sector.

Čačak offers very efficient transport connections not only to domestic destinations but also to neighbouring countries.

Hoberg & Driesch has 70,000 mt of storage material and offers more than 13,000 different articles.