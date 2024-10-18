Germany’s GMH to use 100% renewable energy at Georgsmarienhütte

Germany-based special steel producer GMH Gruppe has signed a power purchase agreement with France-based energy company ENGIE for the supply of green electricity in order to operate its induction tempering plant for the heat treatment of steel bars (EVA) at its Georgsmarienhütte site with 100 percent renewable energy.

Accordingly, ENGIE will supply an undisclosed amount of green electricity from its two plants in Germany, including a wind farm and a newly constructed solar farm to the German steelmaker. As a result, GMH will be able to switch to electricity from natural gas use in the heat treatment of steel, cutting its emissions by more than 10,000 mt over the next 10 years.

GMH plans to reduce its emissions to almost zero by 2039.