Germany’s GMH Gruppe to divest subsidiary amid changes in steel industry

Germany-based special steel producer GMH Gruppe has announced that it has put its subsidiary Stahlwerk Bous specialized in the production of ingots and continuous casting products up for sale. Stahlwerk Bous has been supplying highest quality steel to several industries such as railway, mechanical engineering, oil and gas, and energy for years.

Since the steel industry is experiencing rapid changes, GMH Gruppe has taken the decision in order to strengthen its core operations. The Stahlwerk Bous facility includes a state-of-the art electric arc furnace, secondary metallurgy processes, a continuous casting unit and ingot casting equipment, producing efficient and sustainable steel. Also, its location allows the company to rapidly respond to demand from the market.

GMH Gruppe stated that it has no plans to close Stahlwerk Bouse, with its primary objective finding the right investor to carry its subsidiary forward.