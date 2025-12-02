Germany’s Feralpi Stahl secures long-term power supply from Axpo for EAF operations

German steelmaker Feralpi Stahl has secured a long-term electricity supply contract with Switzerland-based energy provider Axpo for its electric arc furnace (EAF) operations at the Riesa plant in Saxony.

The full supply contract, which will take effect in January 2026, is engineered to accommodate peak loads exceeding 100 MW. The contract also includes integrated forecasting and detailed reporting tools designed to improve planning reliability and actively manage price and volume risks.

Strengthening efficiency and sustainability

Uwe Reinecke, general manager of Feralpi Stahl, stated that the contract supports the steel plant’s operational efficiency, sustainability goals, and long-term supply security, critical factors for an EAF site dependent on large volumes of stable, competitively priced electricity.