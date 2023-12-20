Germany’s Feralpi Stahl to suspend production for repair works

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 10:02:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German rebar producer Feralpi Stahl, a subsidiary of Italy-based steelmaker Feralpi Group, has announced that it will suspend production at its steelworks and rolling mill in Riesa for annual repair works.

The suspension will last four weeks from December 20. Production is scheduled to be resumed in the third week of 2024.

Within the repair and maintenance works, machines that are essential to the production process will be completely dismantled, cleaned, maintained and reassembled. In addition, billet transport systems between the continuous casting plant and the rolling mill furnace will be renovated to create a connection between the existing steelworks and rolling mill A with the rolling mill B, which is currently under construction and will produce green steel.