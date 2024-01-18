Italy’s Feralpi to explore hydrogen usage at German facility

Thursday, 18 January 2024 14:28:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Giovanni Pasini, CEO of Italian steel producer Feralpi, has recently revealed that the company is contemplating the integration of green hydrogen into its steel production process in Germany. However, this initiative is currently not planned for implementation in Italy, where the company has its headquarters in Brescia. Mr. Pasini was speaking during an interview with the specialized publication Industria Italiana.

The focal point of the project is the Feralpi Stahl plant located in Riesa on the Elbe, near Dresden, which has collaborated with other companies in the region to establish an alliance dedicated to energy and hydrogen in the Meissen industrial area. This industrial hub consumes a substantial amount of electricity, accounting for 1.2 TWh per year (8% of Saxony's total consumption).

Giovanni Pasini emphasized that the replacement of natural gas with hydrogen in these companies could result in savings of approximately 220,000 mt of CO2. However, the practical implementation of this transition is expected no earlier than 2027, necessitating the construction of renewable energy production facilities and hydrogen management infrastructure.

While the adoption of green hydrogen appears to be a distant prospect for Italy, Pasini underscored that in Germany, thanks to offshore wind, there is a potential surplus of renewable energy. This surplus is deemed a crucial prerequisite for efficiently and economically producing green hydrogen, replacing methane in industrial processes.