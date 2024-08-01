 |  Login 
Germany’s Feralpi Stahl to begin test production at new rolling mill

Thursday, 01 August 2024 11:48:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based steelmaker Feralpi Group has announced that the construction of the new rolling mill belonging to its German rebar subsidiary Feralpi Stahl has made great progress and that the company plans to begin test production this year.

Accordingly, Feralpi Stahl will begin test production at its new rolling mill at its Riesa plant by the end of the current year. The mill in question will be able to produce coils weighing up to 8 mt for the construction market for the first time in Germany via innovative and fully electrified production processes, emitting zero direct emissions.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Feralpi 

