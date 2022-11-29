Germany’s Georgsmarienhütte GmbH receives government fund for decarbonization project

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 14:47:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Federal Ministry of Germany for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) has announced that it has granted around €880,000 to local steelmaker Georgsmarienhütte GmbH’s (GMH) decarbonization project.

This is the first time that a project to decarbonize steel processing has been funded by the BMWK.

According to the project, the company will build a bar tempering plant for the treatment of bar steel. The plant will use green electricity instead of natural gas, reducing carbon emissions and dependence on natural gas imports. The plant is scheduled to be put it into operation in mid-2023. At this location alone, around 2,800 tons of carbon emissions can be avoided every year.