German crude steel output down 9.9 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

Friday, 21 November 2025 15:26:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by three percent year on year to 3.13 million mt, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first 10 months of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 9.9 percent year on year to 28.51 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.95 million mt, down by 3.7 percent, while in the January-October period it decreased by 11.6 percent to 18.03 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In October, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 10.7 percent year on year to 2.47 million mt, while dropping by 7.1 percent to 25,01 million mt in the first 10 months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


