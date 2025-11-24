Germany’s GMH Gruppe launches new rolling mill to expand precision steel production

German special steel producer GMH Gruppe has announced the inauguration of its new rolling mill at the Georgsmarienhütte site. The investment bolsters the company’s position as a leading European supplier of high-performance specialty steels.

The new mill integrates two high-performance three-roll blocks, an arrangement that can operate jointly or independently. This dual-system setup significantly enhances operational flexibility, allowing GMH Gruppe to meet diversified customer requirements with shorter lead times and improved delivery reliability.

Expanded diameter range and production capabilities

One of the most notable innovations of the facility is its capacity to manufacture steel across a wide diameter spectrum, from below 35 mm to over 100 mm. The installation currently covers sizes between 20 mm and 130 mm, with technical provisions allowing for future expansion up to 142 mm.

GMH Gruppe emphasized that the new rolling mill will strengthen its supply to key industries, including automotive, e-mobility, energy, construction and mechanical engineering.