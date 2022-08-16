Germany’s Dillinger supplies plate for France’s first offshore wind farm

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:15:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group has announced that it has supplied plate for France’s first offshore wind farm, which is being built off the Atlantic coast.

Dillinger supplied 80,000 mt of steel for the construction of the monopiles for 80 wind turbines. The offshore wind farm in Saint-Nazaire, with a total capacity of 480 MW, will produce 20 percent of the electricity consumed in the Loire-Atlantique region.

According to its statement, Dillinger has supplied steel for more than 80 wind farms in Europe, Japan, Asia and the US.