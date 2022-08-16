﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Germany’s Dillinger supplies plate for France’s first offshore wind farm

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:15:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German steel plate producer Dillinger Group has announced that it has supplied plate for France’s first offshore wind farm, which is being built off the Atlantic coast.

Dillinger supplied 80,000 mt of steel for the construction of the monopiles for 80 wind turbines. The offshore wind farm in Saint-Nazaire, with a total capacity of 480 MW, will produce 20 percent of the electricity consumed in the Loire-Atlantique region.

According to its statement, Dillinger has supplied steel for more than 80 wind farms in Europe, Japan, Asia and the US.


Tags: Plate Flats France European Union Production 

Similar articles

EUROMETAL: EU distributors’ flats shipments down in January-June

16 Aug | Steel News

Ex-China plate prices soften amid slow demand, weak support from local market

15 Aug | Flats and Slab

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.7 percent in early August

15 Aug | Steel News

US plates in coil exports down 8.4 percent in June

12 Aug | Steel News

Plate market activity slack in Turkey, suppliers adopt various price policies

11 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 32

11 Aug | Flats and Slab

Baosteel cuts local HRC prices by $15/mt for September

10 Aug | Flats and Slab

US cut-length plate exports up 10.9 percent in June

09 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian plate exports increase in July

08 Aug | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices stable as local prices still rise gradually

08 Aug | Flats and Slab