German crude steel output down 11.6 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 15.9 percent year on year to 2.68 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first half of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 11.6 percent year on year to 17.11 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.63 million mt, down by 18.8 percent, while in the January-June period it decreased by 14.5 percent to 10.64 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In June, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 10.0 percent year on year to 2.49 million mt, while dropping by 8.6 percent to 15.28 million mt in the first six months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.