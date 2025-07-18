 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > German...

German crude steel output down 11.6 percent in H1 2025

Friday, 18 July 2025 16:02:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Germany’s crude steel output went down by 15.9 percent year on year to 2.68 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German Steel Federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the first half of this year, crude steel production in Germany declined by 11.6 percent year on year to 17.11 million mt.

In the given month, Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.63 million mt, down by 18.8 percent, while in the January-June period it decreased by 14.5 percent to 10.64 million mt, both on year-on-year basis.

In June, the country’s hot rolled steel output fell by 10.0 percent year on year to 2.49 million mt, while dropping by 8.6 percent to 15.28 million mt in the first six months this year, both compared to the same periods of the previous year.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal supplies carbon-reduced rebar for Hamburg’s U5 underground line

18 Jul | Steel News

Quiet week in German and Polish scrap markets

17 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Germany urges swift action on Steel and Metals Action Plan to safeguard industry

17 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp Steel and IG Metall ink restructuring deal to ensure long-term competitiveness

16 Jul | Steel News

German steel group receives permits for green steel production plants

11 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp upgrades walking beam furnace to cut emissions and enable hydrogen use

11 Jul | Steel News

Bearish sentiment grips local German scrap market

10 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Polish scrap prices decline as sentiment worsens

10 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Thyssenkrupp launches new high-strength steel production facilities

07 Jul | Steel News

Local German scrap market sees weakening outlook amid low demand

04 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials