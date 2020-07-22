German crude steel output decreases by 27.3 percent in June

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 15:36:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 27.3 percent year on year to 2.47 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). The negative effects of the coronavirus crisis on Germany’s crude steel output are clearly visible. In the January-June period, crude steel production in Germany declined by 15.7 percent year on year to 17.46 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.45 million mt in June this year, down 34.5 percent, and decreased by 18.2 percent to 10.9 million mt in the January-June period, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 29.7 percent to 2.1 million mt in June, while declining by 15.1 percent to 15.2 million mt in the first five months, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.