﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

German crude steel output decreases by 27.3 percent in June

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 15:36:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 27.3 percent year on year to 2.47 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). The negative effects of the coronavirus crisis on Germany’s crude steel output are clearly visible. In the January-June period, crude steel production in Germany declined by 15.7 percent year on year to 17.46 million mt.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.45 million mt in June this year, down 34.5 percent, and decreased by 18.2 percent to 10.9 million mt in the January-June period, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 29.7 percent to 2.1 million mt in June, while declining by 15.1 percent to 15.2 million mt in the first five months, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.


Tags: steelmaking  European Union  Germany  Coronavirus  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

Thyssenkrupp’s loss widens in Q3, expects stabilization in Q4
13  Aug

JFE expects net loss of JPY 100 billion for full year
13  Aug

Turkey’s Kardemir reports net loss for H1
07  Aug

EUROFER: EU steel exports fall in January-April
06  Aug

Kobe Steel expects its sales volume to decline sharply