German crude steel output decreases by 13.2 percent in August

Thursday, 24 September 2020 10:54:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Germany’s crude steel output decreased by 13.2 percent year on year to 2.83 million metric tons, according to the information provided by the German steel federation Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl (WV Stahl). In the January-August period, crude steel production in Germany declined by 16.5 percent year on year to 22.71 million mt. Crude steel production in Germany remains on a downward trend and there are no signs of stabilization of output.

Germany’s pig iron output amounted to 1.82 million mt in August this year, down 15 percent, while decreasing by 19.1 percent to 14.26 million mt in the January-August period, both year on year.

The country’s hot rolled steel output decreased by 13.2 percent to 2.40 million mt in August, while declining by 15.8 percent to 19.86 million mt in the first eight months, both compared to the respective periods of the previous year.