Fushun Special Steel’s net profit up 135.21 percent in H1

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 12:00:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Liaoning Province-based stainless steel producer Fushun Special Steel Co., Ltd. announced that in the first half this year its crude steel output rose by 18.93 percent to 382,500 mt, finished steel output increased by 18.81 percent to 307,800 mt, while registering an operating revenue of RMB 3.77 billion ($0.58 billion) in the given period, up by 21.29 percent year on year, and posting a net profit of RMB 431 million ($66.5 million), up 135.21 percent year on year.

