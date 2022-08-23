Fushun Special Steel’s net profit down 57.5 percent in H1

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 11:24:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Fushun Special Steel (Special Steel) announced that in the first half this year it registered an operating revenue of RMB 3.815 billion ($0.56 billion), up 1.24 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 183 million ($26.8 million) in the given period, down 57.5 percent year on year.

In the first six months this year, the sales volume of stainless steel amounted to 44,400 mt, up 39.63 percent year on year.

However, the prices of raw materials including nickel, cobalt and chromium moved up sharply amid the turbulence in the international situation, exerting a negative impact on the company’s production cost.