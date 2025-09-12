France’s Vallourec wins $1 billion OCTG award from Petrobras

French pipe manufacturer Vallourec has secured an oil country tubular goods (OCTG) supply contract with Brazilian energy provider Petrobras. The deal, covering the years 2026 to 2029, is valued at up to $1 billion, making it the widest-ranging award since Petrobras introduced its open tendering system.

Vallourec will supply the entire OCTG portfolio required for Petrobras’ offshore wells. This includes:

Seamless pipes ranging from 4.5 inches to 18 inches in diameter.

VAM® premium connections, designed to ensure strong, leak-free joints.

Both carbon steel and stainless steel tubulars with related accessories.

Beyond product supply, Vallourec will provide extensive onshore and offshore support services, including:

Desk engineering and material coordination.

Rig preparation and offshore supervision.

Rig return repairs and restocking.

These services aim to help Petrobras improve operational efficiency and ensure smooth offshore drilling activities.