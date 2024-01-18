France’s Vallourec to supply tubing for TotalEnergies in Iraq

Thursday, 18 January 2024 14:30:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

French steelmaker Vallourec has signed a contract with France-based petroleum company TotalEnergies for the supply of casing and tubing and associated accessories for the first phase of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) in Iraq.

For the first thirty wells in the project, Vallourec will supply an aggregate of 15,000 mt of various tubes and connections, using the highest quality steel grades, from its Brazilian and European plants. Deliveries will start in 2024.

The GGIP includes the recovery of gas currently being flared in the Basra region to supply power plants, along with the construction of a seawater treatment unit and a 1GW solar power plant. This multi-energy approach will enable the country’s natural resources to be developed sustainably.