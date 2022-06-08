﻿
France’s steel product import value up 54.7 percent in Jan-Mar

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 15:45:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in January-March period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €3.45 billion, increasing by 54.7 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €634.65 million of steel pipes and tubes - up 31.2 percent, €165.05 million of cold rolled steel bars - up 44.2 percent, €305.57 million of cold rolled steel strip - rising by 44.5 percent, €174.58 million of cold drawn wire - rising by 36.5 percent, and €682.38 million of metal structures and parts - increasing by 18.0 percent, all compared to the same period of 2021.


